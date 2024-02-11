Bones' John Francis Daley Broke Down After A Lonely Last Day As Sweets

There was no party for Daley to commemorate his 140 episodes of work on "Bones" as Sweets. There was no proper goodbye with his fellow castmates and the crew. There was just fake blood and a breakdown. That's just the way things shook out. Ultimately, the powers that be decided it would be best to kill Sweets off as Daley was busy directing 2015's "Vacation" with his creative partner Jonathan Goldstein.

While it wasn't an easy decision to make, Daley wanted to pursue a career as a director, and getting the chance to make his feature directorial debut with a big studio comedy set within a beloved franchise was too hard to pass up. Speaking further in the same interview, he explained that the whole situation was bittersweet.

"People were saddened about the loss of Sweets, but understanding that I — as a person — wanted to fulfill a dream. It was actually surprising. I [expected] some people would be taking it out on my personally. And up to this point, no one has said anything [negative to me] in the Twitter-sphere. No one's bashing me. It was also nice to know that there was such a loyal fan base of the show, and of Sweets in particular, who were devastated by the loss. It was bittersweet."

Things worked out well for Daley. His directing career took off as he and Goldstein went on to direct the hit 2018 comedy "Game Night," as well as last year's "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves." They also wrote a draft of 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" as well as Hulu's streaming hit "Vacation Friends."

