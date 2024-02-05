Two Character Deaths In Bones Hit David Boreanaz Especially Hard

If you thought George R.R. Martin had a monopoly on shocking character deaths, guess again.

In reality, killing off your faves is a tried-and-true tradition in TV. At worst, it's the result of a cynical ratings grab or behind-the-scene turmoil. But even when that's not the case, it can still be a controversial practice. Death is a part of everyday life and deserves to be treated as such, yet certain shows are better equipped to handle the topic than others. For example, medical dramedies like "M*A*S*H" and "Scrubs" were particularly well-suited to the task, seeing as their characters had to deal with people dying on their watch weekly. Likewise, the heroes in Fox's long-running crime procedural "Bones" spent their days, in a figurative sense, speaking to and trying to better understand the dead.

Still, as difficult as it can be for those watching at home to say farewell to fictional characters they've grown to love and care about, it can be much harder for the actual people making the series. Losing a beloved member of your work family is tough enough in any industry, much less when you're spending endless hours baring your soul to one another the way TV actors do. So it was for David Boreanaz when "Bones" killed off Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan's (Emily Deschanel) father Max Keenan (Ryan O'Neal), who by that point was also the father-in-law of his own character, FBI agent Seeley Booth.

Admittedly, by the time Max set sail for the Grey Havens in season 12 (that's just a "Lords of the Rings" reference for those not familiar, pay no attention to me), "Bones" was in the middle of wrapping up anyway. Nevertheless, it was one of two character deaths that weighed heavy on Boreanaz's mind looking back ahead of the show's ending.