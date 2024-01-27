Bones' John Francis Daley Was A Nervous Wreck During This Interrogation Scene

John Francis Daley is one of the most exciting comedic voices working today. Together, he and his writing/directing partner Jonathan Goldstein have given us such fantastic movies as "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," and "Game Night," as well as the screenplay for "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Their scripts strike the right balance between fantastical and relatability, and the duo has an eye for turning even the smallest moment into a visual spectacle.

But before that, and even shortly before they made their feature writing debut with "Horrible Bosses," the two collaborated on the script of an episode of the hit Fox series "Bones." Daley was no stranger to "Bones," as he played the recurring role of psychologist Lance Sweets starting in season 3.

For season 6, Daley got the chance to write an episode about the corpse of a myth-busting TV show host found in West Virginia, amidst rumors of a chupacabra attack. The episode was special for Daley for many reasons, not the least of which because he got to act alongside his real father. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in 2011, Daley explained that it was during the writing process that he found a role that would work for his father, who he had tried to bring into the show for a while. The pair act together in a scene where Daley's character interrogates his father, R.F. Daley, who plays Terry Bemis.

"It was kind of nerve-wracking," Daley said of filming the scene. "It was actually one of the most nervous moments I've ever had on the show because I knew that [my father] was probably nervous as well. So I had nerves of my own and sympathy nerves. So it was just double the nerves. But we were able to get through it, and it ended up being a really good scene."