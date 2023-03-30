Honor Among Thieves Directors On Capturing The Chaos Of A Good Dungeons & Dragons Session [Exclusive Interview]

One thing I'd like to highlight is that the SXSW screening last night had folks of all types in the audience. There were people who had never even heard of D&D and people who were constantly pointing at the screen when some deep cut Easter egg popped up. Walking that tightrope between pleasing the hardcore D&D fans and not alienating a new audience must have been very tricky for you two.

Goldstein: It was. And the fact that you don't really know the game but you seem to have enjoyed the movie is crucial. The movie is too expensive, frankly, to just appeal to fans. It has to cross the line and convert other people. I don't really care if they then go and play the game. That's their own decision. But I just want it to be something that you can enjoy and access without knowing the lore at all.

I think you're going to get a lot of people seeing the movie and then exploring D&D. "Stranger Things" is probably inspiring that, too. But it's interesting how TV and film as a medium can really influence that kind of exploration. Just judging by the buzz last night, I have a feeling you're going to be sending a couple of people to the D20 store.

Daley: Your mouth to God's ears. Look, it was never our imperative to make a commercial for Dungeon and Dragons. We frankly couldn't care less what the uptick is of people starting to play, but I will say as a lover of the game, there is something so special about it that brings people together in a way that no other game has or can. And this was definitely an attempt to capture the spirit of it, regardless of if you know that it is or not.

Did you learn any lessons of what not to do from the previous film?

Daley: [laughs] No. I saw it when it came out 20-some years ago and promptly forgot about it.

I remember blue lipstick. Somebody had blue lipstick on.

Daley: Yep, bald guy.

And kept talking about how powerful the rod felt in his hand. That's what I remember.

Goldstein: The rod. Jesus. I had never seen it, actually. I made a decision that I didn't even want it in my brain.

That's a good call.

Daley: I just remembered they put a Beholder in it that was acting as a guard dog. But no, there was nothing for us to be gleaned from that film. And by the way, no disrespect to that film. Making films is difficult in any scenario. All the best to the person who created that.

It should also be noted that we're kind of living in the geek age now, right? You couldn't make this back then. Back then, they were trying to make more of what the audiences were expecting from a fantasy film. This is pre-MCU, pre-geek revolution.

Daley: Right, right, right.

Goldstein: I think you could argue "Star Wars" was pretty geeky.

"Star Wars" was kind of unique, though. Even "Star Trek" was niche. "Star Wars" was the thing that united everybody.

Goldstein: That's right. Well, we hope we can do that.

You could! You've made the "Star Wars" of D&D.

Goldstein: Print that. [laughs]