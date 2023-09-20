M*A*S*H's Unexpected Season 3 Death Received A Complaint From An Unhappy Parent

The classic CBS sitcom "M*A*S*H" earned a reputation early on for not shying away from the harsh realities of war. In most cases, the series' skillful writers, led by Larry Gelbart, gracefully integrated these jarring moments into the show's laugh-heavy fabric. But when Gelbart and company killed off the well-liked Lieutenant Colonel Henry Blake (McLean Stevenson) at the end of the third season's finale, they received a raft of outraged responses from the network and television viewers.

Sitcoms weren't supposed to go this hard. At their best, they were 30-minute joy machines that allowed working people an escape from the drudgeries of the day. "M*A*S*H" was one of the most reliable shows in this regard when the finale aired on March 18, 1975. Most viewers knew Stevenson was leaving the show, but they were probably expecting a wistfully fond farewell. And while certain journalists, like Gary Deeb of the Chicago Tribune, had reported on Blake's death prior to the broadcast, most people weren't in the habit of reading television columns. And, of course, there was no internet.

So when this episode, titled "Abyssinia, Henry," aired, it absolutely floored viewers.