Playing Bones' Jack Hodgins Went Against The One Thing T.J. Thyne Tried To Avoid

Bear in mind, this was relatively early on in the show's run. By the end of it, when the show aired its finale in 2017, Thyne had starred in 245 of the show's 246 episodes – just about every single one of them. He was right there with David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel as one of the show's anchors. Even then, the actor saw the value in playing a regular on a cable show, which was becoming more popular around that time. He recalled:

"I do miss playing a lot of different characters, as well as film. I think cable guys have the best. Guys like Michael C. Hall get to play an amazing character [Dexter] and still have time to do film and everything like that. But if I had to be on a show on network television, I'm so thrilled that it's this. I'm glad I never took anything before that would have prevented me from being on Bones."

It would be hard to say it didn't pan out. Thyne's time on "Bones" helped give him a career with flexibility. That stability allowed him to take risks when the show wasn't filming and, in the years since, he's undoubtedly had financial security so he can focus on what he wants to do creatively rather than merely having to survive. Even at that time, he was making time for other things, as he explained in the same interview.

"I spent the hiatus and did 4 movies, small parts. But it was nice to jump back in. I played a 1940s priest in the south, then a tattoed gun-totting drug dealer in LA and the voice of an Armadillo on a Nickelodeon show. As long as I can find time to squeeze in some parts here and there I think I can be happy playing Jack Hodgins for the rest of my life."

