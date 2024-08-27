Bones' Creator Regularly Resisted Putting The Main Characters In Danger

"Bones" isn't just a show with more than 200 episodes spread out over 12 seasons and a devoted fanbase. The secret sauce is that it followed a comfortable formula, for the most part, with the show's leads Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and Booth (David Boreanaz) largely tackling a murder of the week plot. All the while, throughlines for the series would further along the way. It's the kind of show that has started to disappear in the age of streaming, which might help to explain its enduring appeal. But even series with a formula have to break that formula now and again.

In "Bones: The Official Companion," it's explained that series creator Hart Hanson largely resisted putting the main characters in any major jeopardy episode to episode. The season 2 episode "The Killer in the Concrete" was cited as an example of turning the usual formula on its head a bit. Here's what Hanson had to say about it:

"I told Emily Deschanel at the beginning, 'Once a year, you will be in danger and Booth will rescue you.' I always resist those stories, and it's turned out to be quite good. Then, in this episode, there's the flipside when she comes to rescue him, which is only fair."

The flipping of the script, in this example, worked well in part because it still aligned with Brennan's willingness to get her hands dirty in the field during the course of "Bones." Booth may be the FBI agent but, from time to time, he needed a little help himself.