One Scene In Bones' Pilot Completely Changed The Course Of The Show

In that moment, Hanson understood that this show needed to be a two-hander. The idea to have it be about multiple cops was abandoned in favor of having Booth be the guy going forward. Even though "Bones" flirted with cancelation over the years, that decision propelled the show to a massive run. Hanson, speaking further, understood that everyone else in that moment just wanted to get the pilot in the can. As the show's creator, he was thinking long-term.

"I just remember looking around to see if anyone else had noticed. Everyone was thinking pilot, but I was thinking series. I just thought, 'We've gotta get this guy and this girl together for a million episodes.'"

"Bones" was based in part on a real-life person named Kathy Reichs, who was an accomplished forensic anthropologist, professor, and novelist. But the series itself was based in a fictional world, one that deals with an awful lot of grizzly death. Be that as it may, it's an environment that allowed Brennan and Both to find love, which was an undercurrent in the series even as they dealt with the death of the week. The show might not have been as successful if Hanson hadn't realized what he had.

"Bones" is currently streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.