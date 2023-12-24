Emily Deschanel Locked In Her Bones Role With One Improvised Moment

As Hanson recalls, Boreanaz was cast first: 20th Century Fox Television head Dana Walden suggested him for the part of Booth and Hanson accepted enthusiastically. Casting Bones herself then came down to "two finalists." Hanson left the runner-up unnamed, but said she was apparently the "safer" pick next to Deschanel (who'd never had a main role on a TV show before).

However, Deschanel convinced Hanson that she could be the scene partner they wanted for Boreanaz. "When [she and David] did their read together, they had chemistry, and I got excited. Emily pulled into the front position for me," said Hanson, adding, "I still figured I'd have to go in and argue for her against this more established actor." But instead, Deschanel sold herself, showing off her acting instincts with a small but impactful bit of improv.

"At the reading in front of the network and studio, there was this moment with David and Emily where he stepped toward her. He just steps toward Emily, and Booth was trying to establish himself as the alpha with Brennan, and she just steps toward him. It sounds like a simple thing, but it was her instinct and it was electric. Everyone in that room was a pro, and knew chemistry when they saw it."

From their first scene together in the pilot, Bones is butting heads with Booth and they've apparently had this semi-professional relationship for a while. The crux of their relationship is the conflict between thinking with one's head or heart, so they needed to stand on equal footing. Deschanel proved she understood that and could play it — for 12 years, no less.