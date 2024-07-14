Bones Established An Important Goal For Brennan At The Start Of The Series

"Bones" episode titles all sound like perverse "Nancy Drew" novels. Instead of "The Clue in the Diary" or "The Message in the Hollow Oak," you get "The Headless Witch in the Woods" and "The Passenger in the Oven." But then, "Bones" is loosely based on Kathy Reichs' crime novels, and features a protagonist who aside from being a forensic anthropologist also writes mystery books. In that sense, the slightly macabre mystery novel episode titles fit nicely with the show's overall tone.

What's more, much like Nancy Drew (at least in her later novels), Emily Deschanel's Temperance "Bones" Brennan isn't afraid to travel in service of her investigations into witches in the woods or passengers in ovens. In fact, in the latter case she and FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) actually found themselves solving one such mystery en-route to China. In other episodes the pair have left their Washington D.C. base for such exotic locales as Florida, Las Vegas, and even the city of Angels.

The slightly less morbid-sounding episode, "The Woman at the Airport," finds the duo traveling to Los Angeles, where they were, surprise surprise, tasked with investigating the discovery of a woman's body found at an airport — LAX to be exact. This being "Bones," however, things quickly got pretty grisly, with the revelation that the woman's body had actually been dismembered and placed at various points around the airport itself. This is, after all, the show that, across its 12-season run, reveled in depicting an array of disturbingly-realistic bodies in various states of decay, including one body that went too far for producer Stephen Nathan. But this episode was about more than providing an excuse to come up with yet another horrific murder to solve.