The Worst Bones Episode, According To IMDb

The thing about big swings and high concept genre television is that when it lands, its smacks you squarely in the stomach. It's how you get all-time greats like the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" episodes "Hush" (an equal parts funny and distressing, nearly dialogue-free hour), "The Body" (one of the most gut-wrenching explorations of grief put to screen), and, of course, the musical spectacular "Once More, with Feeling." When it misses, on the other hand, you can end up with "Buffy" stinkers like "Doublemeat Palace" (which is far less captivating than its "Soylent Green"-inspired premise would suggest) and the one-two punch of "Beer Bad" and "Where the Wild Things Are" (the youths sure love the booze and the sex, but sometimes they go too far, didja know?).

When it comes to "Bones," Hart Hanson's agreeable, long-running rom-com crime procedural was constantly testing the waters to determine whether a comedic episode was perhaps a little too silly for a show about nightmarish murder investigations. You can see that in the common denominator shared by the series' lowest-rated entries among IMDb users, with cases involving dead college acapella singers ("The Strike in the Chord") and kids' TV show actors ("The Carrot in the Kudzu") being deemed too ridiculous, much like season 8's dance-centric "The Diamond in the Rough." Even the show's lead was left embarrassed by that last one, albeit for reasons that have nothing to do with the episode around her.

However, the episode that sits lower than all the others is guilty of committing what, for many people, is a much more egregious sin: being overly sentimental.