Bones' David Boreanaz Thought This Storyline Was Just 'Bad Television'

Hart Hanson's comedic crime procedural "Bones" lasted a whopping 246 episodes over 12 seasons and is still, to this day, enjoying a robust afterlife on streaming. It has also inspired a massively passionate following and the show's two stars, Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz, are now permanent fixtures in the pop culture firmament. Even if you didn't actively watch "Bones" during its run from 2005 to 2017, there's every reason to assume you will brush up with it eventually. You'll be in a hotel room, perhaps, or idly thumbing through Hulu and, like "Law & Order" or "Chopped," you'll be consuming several episodes in a row without even thinking about it.

Naturally, with a show that ran as long as it did, "Bones" had its share of stinkers. In trying to create bizarre and unique deaths to investigate, sometimes the "Bones" writers reached a little too far into outlandish territory, crafting murder mysteries that were nonsensical, strange, or just bad. At least Boreanaz seemed to think so. He and Deschanel spoke at a SAG-AFTRA event in 2014, looking back over their successful (and, at the time, still running) series, admitting that "Bones" often worked, but that sometimes it sadly didn't. There were episodes Boreanaz recalled with little fondness, including one storyline he called "just bad television."

Fans of the third season of "Bones" might recall an ongoing plot about an underground cannibalistic serial killer called the Gormogon, first mentioned in the episode "The Widow's Son in the Windshield" (September 25, 2007). It would later be revealed that the Gormogon, played by Laurence Todd Rosenthal, was protected by a mysterious former Gormogon "handler" (Joe Jefferson) and that he was training an apprentice. The cannibalistic murders involve rituals, cloaks, and candles. It's all very complicated ... and Boreanaz was baffled.