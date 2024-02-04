One Bones Director Couldn't Escape David Boreanaz's Behind-The-Scenes Pranks

That all sounds harmless enough and like it was done in good spirits. Filling a bag with bananas is good for a laugh but it's also not some cruel-hearted joke. Even so, Boreanaz had plenty of opportunities to mess with Szwarc as he ended up directing 15 episodes of "Bones" beginning with season 2 and spanning through season 11. For you math fans out there, that means Szwarc directed roughly 6% of the show's episodes in total.

As for why Boreanaz liked picking on this director in particular? That's difficult to say. One thing we can say for certain is that he is a ridiculously accomplished director. Szwarc directed movies like "Somewhere in Time" and "Supergirl" in the '80s, but he's since made quite the career as a TV director, working on everything from "Smallville" to "Ally McBeal." Speaking to Film Talk in 2019, the filmmaker explained that he tends to have a good relationship with actors, which might explain why Boreanaz connected with him.

"I am happy to say that I always had a very good relationship with my actors. I don't get angry, I don't bully, I don't dictate, and I try to get them to understand what I'm after."

For his part, Boreanaz also said in the interview that he'll "miss all of those directors that came in and touched our lives somehow through the work."

