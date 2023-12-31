Why Bones' Season 11 Finale Was Super 'Awkward' For The Cast And Crew

It's never easy ending a season of television. The TV graveyard is littered with the bones of shows that accidentally ended on massive cliffhangers due to their creatives unsuccessfully gambling on being renewed for another batch of episodes. And speaking of "Bones" (look, do you have any idea how long I've been waiting for an excuse to make that segue?), Hart Hanson's long-running Fox procedural came dangerously close to concluding on a cliffhanger itself after its 11th and penultimate season.

Contrary to what you might assume, seeing as the show ultimately lasted 246 episodes across 12 seasons, "Bones" was constantly on the bubble when it came to being renewed. Season 11 was no exception when it concluded on July 21, 2016. Despite the show's ratings holding steady, the rapidly changing television landscape (for context: "Stranger Things" premiered a mere six days before season 11 ended) meant the "Bones" cast and crew had no idea if there would even be a job for them to come back to in the fall.

Speaking to Assignment X in March 2017, Tamara Taylor (who played fan-favorite "wisecracking pathologist" Camille Saroyan in the series) recalled what it was like being in that peculiar state of limbo: