Sci-Fi TV Shows That Were Canceled After A Cliffhanger
The science fiction genre continues to thrill television audiences after more than 70 years, taking viewers to different worlds and exploring far-out concepts. However, just because the genre boasts rich storytelling potential and spectacle, it is, of course, not at all immune to the dangers of a sudden cancellation. In an era when even an early renewal order can't guarantee subsequent episodes, that means some sci-fi shows end on cliffhangers, never to be given a satisfying conclusion.
With the stakes often so high for sci-fi television, that makes these unresolved plot threads all the more frustrating for fans following a series and invested in the characters. From being stranded across time and space to fan-favorite characters faced with mortal peril, these cliffhangers threaten to overshadow a show's legacy. Here are the biggest television cliffhangers in the sci-fi genre that were left unresolved by cancelations from the studios or networks producing them.
Mork & Mindy
Of all the shows spun off from the '50s throwback series "Happy Days," the oddest of them is the sci-fi sitcom "Mork & Mindy." Running for four seasons from 1978 to 1982 on ABC, the show made lead actor Robin Williams a bonafide comedy star. Williams played Mork, an extraterrestrial from the planet Ork, who falls in love with a woman named Mindy (Pam Dawber) while observing humanity. Mindy helped Mork grow accustomed to human life while Mork's otherworldly technology and connections caused all sorts of comical mischief.
The fourth season of "Mork & Mindy" was intended to conclude with a three-part storyline, ending with its star-crossed couple stranded in prehistoric times with no way home. When it became clear the series wouldn't be renewed for a fifth season, the show decided to rearrange the order of episodes aired. Instead, "The Mork Report," an episode originally scheduled to air before the three-part run, was awkwardly positioned as the impromptu series finale. This tactic still didn't give the planned cliffhanger any closure, with the change leaving the stranded-in-time ending completely unaddressed.
ALF
The popular sitcom "ALF" feels like one of those shows that could only exist and thrive in the '80s, which it did, running for four seasons. The quirky show follows Gordon Shumway, a wise-cracking extraterrestrial who crashes on Earth and moves in with a middle-class family in the Southern California suburbs. Gordon is nicknamed "AL," an acronym for "alien life form," and tries to acclimate to his new life while keeping his presence a secret. This is made all the more complicated when ALF contacts the President, leading the commander-in-chief to order the FBI to track ALF down.
"ALF" is a weird show, a quintessential '80s sitcom that just happens to have a Muppet-like alien for a protagonist. This blend of suburban comedy and Muppet-inspired science fiction struck a chord with post-"E.T." audiences, becoming a hit for NBC. Though a fifth season was planned, dipping ratings caused the network to cancel the show with the cliffhanger of "ALF" being captured by the government in the series finale. Unlike most shows on this list, the cliffhanger was eventually resolved by the TV movie "Project: ALF" — released six years later.
Quantum Leap (1989)
Premiering in 1989, the original "Quantum Leap" rates as something of a television cult classic, running for five seasons on NBC until 1993. While conducting time travel experiments, scientist Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) is flung through the space-time continuum, temporarily possessing figures throughout history. In each leap, Sam corrects different anomalies in the past, hoping to one day return to his own body and time period.
This hope is never fulfilled, with a title card in the series finale declaring that "Sam Becket never returned home." The suddenness and finality of this statement, along with the show misspelling the last name of its own protagonist, gave "Quantum Leap" a laughably abrupt sendoff. A revival series, set in the same continuity as the original "Quantum Leap," premiered in 2022, renewing hopes of closure for Sam Beckett. Unfortunately, series star Scott Bakula passed on an offer to return, with Sam described as lost in time at the beginning of the revival instead.
Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman
Though some may bristle at the assertion that a "Superman" show is considered science fiction, the eponymous extraterrestrial hero arrived on Earth from a dying world; that's as sci-fi as it gets. The '90s live-action series "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" retained that premise, emphasizing Clark Kent's (Dean Cain) romance with fellow investigative journalist Lois Lane (Teri Hatcher). After several fake-outs and false starts, the happy couple finally marries early in the fourth and final season.
Season 4 resolves the Season 3 cliffhanger reveal that an entire colony of Kryptonians secretly survived the destruction of Krypton. This leads to Lois and Clark discovering a Kryptonian baby in their home with a note claiming that they belong to them. Though a fifth season was initially contracted, "Lois & Clark" suffered from plummeting ratings and was canceled in May 1997, with the baby plotline never officially resolved.
Sliders
The quirky sci-fi show "Sliders," which premiered on Fox in 1995 before moving to Sci-Fi Channel for the final two seasons of its five-year run, revolved around its characters sliding between alternate universes. After losing the coordinates to their home dimension, the sliders travel through worlds hoping to one day return to where they started. Along the way, the group incurs the wrath of the Kromagg, an alien race with access to their own sliding technology.
In the series finale, the Sliders receive a warning that their next extra-dimensional jump will kill them. Running out of options, main character Rembrandt Brown (Cleavant Derricks) acquires a damaged Kromagg sliding device, infects himself with a virus fatal to the alien enemies, and jumps to an unseen universe. Rembrandt's companions are left wondering what happened to their friend and if they can continue sliding themselves, free of the predicted risks. Sci-Fi Channel quietly canceled "Sliders" after the completion of its fifth season in 2000, leaving these numerous loose ends frustratingly open.
Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles
As the "Terminator" movies struggled to find their way forward after 2003's "Terminator: Rise of the Machines," the franchise found new life on television. Premiering in 2008, "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles" ignored "Terminator 3" and instead served as a sequel to the acclaimed "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." Pursued by Terminators sent from the future, Sarah (Lena Headey) and her son John (Thomas Dekker) time travel ahead to 2007, joined by Cameron (Summer Glau), a Terminator programmed to protect John. As Sarah and John move to prevent the creation of SkyNet, the malevolent artificial intelligence leading the Terminators, they encounter opposition from both the present and future.
The second season introduced Catherine Weaver (Shirley Manson), another Terminator sent back in time to protect John from SkyNet. In the series finale, Weaver takes John into the future while Sarah remains in 2009 to dismantle SkyNet without her son. John finds himself in a timeline without Weaver, where people he knew from his past adventures don't recognize him at all. "The Sarah Connor Chronicles" was canceled the week before the release of "Terminator Salvation," a movie distributed by a rival studio, with John and Sarah's fate in the show a mystery.
FlashForward
Prolific genre filmmaker David S. Goyer and longtime "Star Trek" producer and writer Brannon Braga teamed up for the short-lived ABC series "FlashForward." Based on the 1999 novel "Flashforward" by Robert J. Sawyer, the show centers on humanity simultaneously losing consciousness for exactly two minutes and 17 seconds. Before regaining their senses, everyone saw a vision of their respective lives six months into the future. The FBI forms a special task force to learn how and why the collective blackout happened and what the visions entail.
The "FlashForward" series finale has the main characters scrambling in the face of another imminent blackout predicted through their season-long investigation. Protagonist Mark Benford (Joseph Fiennes), an FBI special agent, realizes his first vision of his office being raided by masked men is coming true. This coincides with the second blackout, which, unlike the first, causes people to experience visions years into their future. As the world reels from this new cataclysm, the building Mark is in explodes. ABC canceled "FlashForward" weeks before this finale aired in May 2010, leaving Mark's fate and the aftermath of the second blackout unknown.
The Whispers
Backed by executive producer Steven Spielberg and adapting a short story by Ray Bradbury, "The Whispers" came out the gate with serious clout. Premiering on ABC in 2015, the show featured a town where its children communicated with an invisible friend named Drill. As disturbing accidents occur around the children, FBI agent Claire Bennigan (Lily Rabe) investigates while her young son Henry (Kyle Breitkopf) begins speaking with Drill. Claire eventually learns that Drill is part of a group of visiting aliens who intend to abduct the children.
With time running out, the season finale concludes with Claire desperately throwing herself at the aliens in exchange for Henry. This rushed trade is accepted, with Claire vanishing as the aliens depart, leaving Henry and his father Sean (Milo Ventimiglia) watching, horrified. However, even Spielberg's support and the cliffhanger ending couldn't save "The Whispers." What became of Claire and the other children abducted was left open, with ABC canceling the series after its single season later in 2015.
The X-Files
Classic '90s TV show "The X-Files" got its chance for a conclusive ending with its original series finale in 2002. After the 2008 standalone feature film, "The X-Files: I Want to Believe," FBI agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) returned for a revival series starting in 2016. This revival, in turn, ran for two seasons and concluded with a bafflingly terrible ending in 2018. Worse still, the finale overturns the mythos fans had long accepted and fades to black with its surviving characters at an unresolved crossroads.
The final "X-Files" season sends Mulder and Scully searching for their long-lost son, William, who is on the run from the law. In a nonsensical twist, William is revealed to be a genetic experiment by the villainous Cigarette Smoking Man (William B. Davis), not Mulder and Scully's biological son. Scully reveals to Mulder that she's pregnant with their actual child while William survives being shot by the Cigarette Smoking Man. All these bombshell revelations are never followed up on, with the finale seemingly ending Mulder and Scully's story.
The Society
The 2019 Netflix original series "The Society" had all the makings of a young adult, suburban spin on cerebral genre-driven mysteries like "Lost." Set in a small town in Connecticut, the show focuses on a group of teenagers who are left behind when the town's population suddenly disappears. After realizing that the outside world has similarly vanished, the teens begin to form their own self-governed community. As the mystery of what happened to the rest of humanity deepens, the teens learn they are trapped in a parallel universe.
"The Society" was well-received and earned a second season renewal from Netflix two months after its premiere. However, the COVID pandemic led to extended production delays and Netflix canceled several previously renewed series, including "The Society." The series ended with a return to the regular world, which memorialized the missing teens, unaware of what happened to them. This unsolved mystery effectively became a cold case with the series' cancelation.
Raised by Wolves
The 2020 science fiction series "Raised by Wolves" helped launch HBO Max, serving as one of its most ambitious originals. Acclaimed filmmaker Ridley Scott executive-produced the project and directed the first two episodes. The show begins sometime after Earth's destruction, with androids overseeing the cultivation and guidance of humanity on a faraway exoplanet. The second season introduces Grandmother (Selina Jones), an older android model with a sinister agenda.
In the series finale, Grandmother plots to devolve a struggling human colony into a fish-like species, as she had in the past. This comes as the human protagonist Marcus (Travis Fimmel) is crucified upside-down by the vicious Lucius (Matias Varela), with the odds quickly turning grim for humanity's continued survival. After corporate restructuring transformed parent company WarnerMedia into Warner Bros. Discovery, Max rethought its streaming strategy. This resulted in "Raised by Wolves" getting unceremoniously canceled and the final fate of humanity in its epic story unknown.
Legends of Tomorrow
The quirkiest of the CW's line of DC Comics adaptations was "Legends of Tomorrow," which premiered in 2016 and ran for seven seasons. With an offbeat, self-aware sense of humor, the show follows a group of misfit superheroes who form a team to protect the space-time continuum. Even as other CW DC shows steadily came to an end, like "Arrow" and "Supergirl," and did so with proper series finales, "Legends of Tomorrow" ended its seventh season with a cliffhanger.
In what became the series finale, the Legends are stranded in World War I while the mysterious time traveler Booster Gold (Donald Faison) steals their time machine. As Booster Gold is arrested in a different time by his superiors, superhero Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) tells her wife Ava Sharpe (Jess Macallan) that she's pregnant. The introduction of Booster Gold was intended to increase interest in the show and the prospects of a Season 8 renewal. Instead, the CW canceled "Legends of Tomorrow," disappointing its devoted fanbase.