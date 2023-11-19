Sci-Fi TV Shows That Were Canceled After A Cliffhanger

The science fiction genre continues to thrill television audiences after more than 70 years, taking viewers to different worlds and exploring far-out concepts. However, just because the genre boasts rich storytelling potential and spectacle, it is, of course, not at all immune to the dangers of a sudden cancellation. In an era when even an early renewal order can't guarantee subsequent episodes, that means some sci-fi shows end on cliffhangers, never to be given a satisfying conclusion.

With the stakes often so high for sci-fi television, that makes these unresolved plot threads all the more frustrating for fans following a series and invested in the characters. From being stranded across time and space to fan-favorite characters faced with mortal peril, these cliffhangers threaten to overshadow a show's legacy. Here are the biggest television cliffhangers in the sci-fi genre that were left unresolved by cancelations from the studios or networks producing them.