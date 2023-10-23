Horror Shows That Were Canceled For The Strangest Reasons
With so many streaming platforms and broadcast channels, it's a challenge for shows of any genre to find an audience and thrive. This is especially true of the horror genre, which feels more niche in appeal than sitcoms and prestige dramas. However, not every cancellation has to do with low viewership, particularly with recent changes across the entertainment industry. From studio politics to fickle viewer attention, some shows get cut short for the oddest of reasons.
These horror shows were each canceled for relatively unconventional reasons, not entirely having to do with ratings or production costs. With everything from acclaimed international productions to adaptations of popular licensed properties, nothing is safe from behind-the-scenes drama and obtuse content strategies. The only thing scarier than some of these shows is the inane rationale that ended them before their time.
First Kill
The Netflix original horror series "First Kill" provides its own sanguine take on coming-of-age rituals. After celebrating her 16th birthday, vampire Juliette Fairmont (Sarah Catherine Hook) must make her first human kill to complete her transition into supernatural adulthood. As Juliette grapples with the notion that she must murder someone as part of her family tradition, she falls in love with a young woman named Calliope. Tragically, Calliope hails from a long-running clan of monster hunters, placing these two star-crossed lovers in the middle of an escalating feud.
Despite earning a vocal fanbase worldwide, "First Kill" was canceled in August 2022, two months after its premiere. At the time of its cancellation, reports surfaced that Netflix canned the show because of its high cost and low viewership. These reports were disputed by series showrunner Felicia D. Henderson, claiming the show lacked support from Netflix ahead of its launch. Henderson specifically pointed to a muted marketing campaign that failed to adequately capture the series' tone or scope as a cause for smaller audiences.
Raised By Wolves
One of the biggest Max original series in the platform's first year was the horror sci-fi series "Raised by Wolves." Created by Aaron Guzikowski, the series had some serious Hollywood talent behind it, with Ridley Scott directing the first two episodes and executive producing the show. "Raised by Wolves" follows two androids overseeing a colony of human children on a faraway exoplanet after Earth is destroyed in a devastating war. The androids quickly discover how evil human nature can be as monsters beset humanity's last chance for survival.
"Raised by Wolves" gained critical acclaim over two seasons between 2020 and 2022. In the midst of the show's run, the platform's parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery to form the new media conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery in April 2022. In the face of this corporate restructuring and revised strategy for the studio's streaming priorities, "Raised by Wolves" was canceled the following June. Adding insult to injury, the show was delisted on Max by the end of the year and licensed to outside streaming platforms.
Castle Rock
On paper, the Hulu original series "Castle Rock" seems like a premise for a sure-fire horror hit. The show takes place in the eponymous Maine small town, populated by characters and themes from classic Stephen King stories. Each season focuses on different plot elements, providing a modern twist on King's tales and remixing them with other stories. However, "Castle Rock" only lasted two seasons, officially canceled by Hulu at the end of 2020, 11 months after its final season concluded.
"Castle Rock" was produced by Warner Bros. Television and Bad Robot Productions as part of the latter's development deal with Warner Bros. That deal ended in 2018, the same year that "Castle Rock" premiered on Hulu. This coincides with Warner Bros. beginning plans for its own premium streaming service, which would eventually launch in 2020 as HBO Max. With the partnership fulfilled and Warner looking to pivot to providing content for HBO Max rather than its competitors, "Castle Rock" was quietly canceled.
The Midnight Club
Filmmaker Mike Flanagan has made a growing home for his television horror projects at Netflix, including the well-received "The Haunting of Hill House" and "Midnight Mass." In 2022, "The Midnight Club," based on the literary works of Christopher Pike, was set to continue Flanagan's winning streak on the platform. The show follows a group of terminally ill patients at a hospice facility who tell each other scary stories each night. As this nocturnal tradition progresses, the patients have increasingly frightening supernatural experiences themselves in the real world.
Unlike Flanagan's single-season projects with Netflix, "The Midnight Club" was intended to run for two seasons to complete its story. However, Netflix canceled the series three months after its premiere, leaving its season finale tease unresolved. In a statement following the cancelation announcement, Flanagan attributed changing internal priorities at Netflix for the show's premature end. There has also been speculation that the streamer decided to cancel the show after Flanagan signed a multi-year development deal with Prime Video. This was fueled by the deal being announced the same day news broke that "The Midnight Club" was canceled.
Twin Peaks
The perennial gateway to the works of celebrated filmmaker David Lynch, "Twin Peaks" ran for two seasons on ABC from 1990-1991. After homecoming queen Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) is murdered in a small Pacific Northwestern town, FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) is assigned to investigate. What follows is an increasingly surreal exploration of the dark side of a small town, with many of the locals possessing their own sinister secrets. Cooper's visit takes a surreal turn when he learns a supernatural entity involved in Laura's death ties everything together in shocking ways.
Despite being a surprise success in its first season, ratings plummeted halfway through the second season. This decline was attributed to Lynch leaving early during production on the sophomore season (due in part to the network's insistence upon solving the show's central mystery) and a sudden change in time slot due to television coverage of the Gulf War. The creative shift and mid-season time change led ABC to cancel "Twin Peaks" months before the season finale aired. Frustrated by the experience, Lynch disowned the second season and concluded the story with a revival season 26 years later.
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
The Archie Comics brand found new life on television, starting with the premiere of "Riverdale" on The CW in 2017. Netflix launched the horror-tinged sister series "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" the following year, and found its own critical and audience success. The show starred Kiernan Shipka as teenage witch Sabrina Spellman, who contends with the forces of Hell and her own demonic parentage. "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" ran for two seasons, divided across four blocks of episodes, and received a surprise holiday special in 2018.
Though a fifth block of episodes was planned by series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Netflix canceled the series between its third and fourth blocks in July 2020. "Sabrina" was part of a wave of canceled Netflix shows that year, including "GLOW" and "I Am Not Okay with This," despite receiving tentative renewals. As the COVID-19 pandemic shut down entertainment productions worldwide, Netflix decided to cancel several of its shows to cut costs in the face of prolonged uncertainty. Shipka's Sabrina later appeared on "Riverdale," while Aguirre-Sacasa turned his story ideas for unrealized "Chilling Adventures" episodes into a comic book.
1899
After German filmmakers Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar's success with their Netflix original series "Dark," the creative team signed a development deal with the streaming platform. The first project as part of this deal was "1899," which premiered on Netflix in November 2022. The show follows the crew and passengers of an ocean liner traveling to America from Europe in 1899. After the ship encounters an abandoned vessel during its voyage, sinister occurrences take place on board as the journey continues.
Despite positive reviews and the creators' multi-year deal with Netflix, "1899" was canceled in January 2023. Though the series posted strong viewership in its first three weeks of release, Netflix cited completion rate and production costs as the reasons for the cancellation. Netflix claimed that less than 50% of households that began streaming "1899" actually completed the eight-episode season. In a written statement, Bo Odar noted that he and Friese planned at least two additional seasons before "1899" was ended due to Netflix's metric-driven renewal strategy.
Marianne
The French Netflix series "Marianne" serves as sort of a nightmarish twist on the 2006 movie "Stranger than Fiction." The show follows novelist Emma Larsimon (Victoire du Bois) who discovers that characters from her books are roaming the real world. This includes Marianne (Délia Espinat-Dief), a fearsome witch who begins to target Emma's family and friends as part of a bloody vendetta. As Emma is stalked by her terrifying creations, she must contend with alternate realities and what she has unleashed on the world.
Upon its premiere in September 2019, "Marianne" performed well in international territories, with creator Samuel Bodin planning a second season. However, as with "1899," Netflix claimed the French series suffered from a low completion rate among its viewership. Specifically, Netflix cited a low completion rate in the show's native France to justify not proceeding with additional seasons. Despite glowing critical reviews worldwide and a cliffhanger ending, "Marianne" was officially canceled in January 2020.
Helstrom
Marvel Television had certainly flirted with the horror genre before, including the recurring appearance of Ghost Rider (Gabriel Luna) on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," but they fully embraced it with "Helstrom." Streaming on Hulu in 2020, the series is based on hellish Marvel superheroes Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), reimagined as the children of a satanic serial killer. Because of their parents' cultist activities, Daimon and Ana develop paranormal powers that they use to root out evil. However, Daimon is secretly possessed by a demon and targeted by a cult that seeks to unleash it on the world.
While "Helstrom" was in the midst of principal photography in December 2019, Marvel Television was disbanded by its new parent company Marvel Studios. Previously, Marvel Television had been part of a separate parent company, Marvel Entertainment, and produced "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and Marvel's Netflix original programming. After Marvel Studios absorbed Marvel Television in October 2019, its head Jeph Loeb stepped down, while Marvel Studios planned its own television content. This corporate restructuring led "Helstrom" to be released with little fanfare in October 2020 and quietly canceled two months later.
Resident Evil
Capcom's "Resident Evil" franchise popularized the survival horror genre, and continues to be a major video game property over 30 years after its launch. Netflix put its own spin on the "Resident Evil" mythos with a live-action television series premiering in July 2022. Taking place primarily across two time periods, set in both 2022 and 2036, the show follows devious scientist Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) and his two children after the world is overrun by zombies. As the 2022 storyline reveals how the zombie apocalypse begins, the 2036 sequences depict the last bastion of humanity fighting for survival.
In its first week on Netflix, "Resident Evil" actually posted impressive viewership numbers, briefly replacing the fourth season of "Stranger Things" as the platform's most-watched. However, viewership plummeted in the face of negative word-of-mouth and poor critical reviews after this honeymoon period. The following month Netflix canceled "Resident Evil," leaving its story incomplete after a cliffhanger closed out its only season. Between this and the failure of the feature film "Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City," it might be a while before we see the franchise return to live-action.
Lovecraft Country
Matt Ruff's 2016 horror novel "Lovecraft Country" was adapted into a television series by Misha Green, running on HBO in 2020. The show follows young Korean War veteran Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he searches America for his missing father under the shadow of Jim Crow. This cross-country trip veers sharply into the supernatural as a sinister cult takes interest in Atticus even after he returns home to Chicago. Apart from the widespread institutionalized racism and terrifying monsters summoned by the cult, horrors from the Korean War arrive in America searching for Atticus.
While a second season was planned, tentatively titled "Lovecraft Country: Supremacy," the series was canceled by HBO in July 2021. At the time, HBO cited high production costs compared to viewership that informed its decision to cancel the show. However, James Andrew Miller's tell-all book "Tinderbox: HBO's Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers" claims the cancellation was motivated by negative workplace reports. Unnamed sources cited in the book accuse Green of creating a "toxic" work environment, leading to HBO to shut down the show. Though unconfirmed outside of Miller's book, the claims do put the production and premature end of "Lovecraft Country" in an uncomfortable light.
Ash vs. Evil Dead
Bruce Campbell's horror movie hero Ash Williams has been one of the most beloved figures in the genre since his 1981 debut in "The Evil Dead." Campbell reprised his iconic role in the Starz continuation series "Ash vs Evil Dead," reuniting with filmmakers Sam and Ivan Raimi to bring the property to television. The series followed an older Ash who is dragged back into the world of monster-slaying as evil forces seek to unleash literal hell on Earth. Armed with his shotgun, his chainsaw hand, and his usual wisecracks, it falls upon Ash to save the day.
Premiering on Halloween 2015, "Ash vs. Evil Dead" ran for three seasons on Starz, before being canceled with the conclusion of its final season in April 2018. Though the show struggled to find an audience with its linear broadcast on Starz, it performed well after being licensed to stream on Netflix. Several years after its cancellation, Campbell was more publicly sanguine about the circumstances regarding the end of "Ash vs. Evil Dead." Campbell blamed the lower viewership on the obscurity of Starz as a platform overall, noting that the show's popularity on Netflix came too late to save it.