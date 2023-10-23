Horror Shows That Were Canceled For The Strangest Reasons

With so many streaming platforms and broadcast channels, it's a challenge for shows of any genre to find an audience and thrive. This is especially true of the horror genre, which feels more niche in appeal than sitcoms and prestige dramas. However, not every cancellation has to do with low viewership, particularly with recent changes across the entertainment industry. From studio politics to fickle viewer attention, some shows get cut short for the oddest of reasons.

These horror shows were each canceled for relatively unconventional reasons, not entirely having to do with ratings or production costs. With everything from acclaimed international productions to adaptations of popular licensed properties, nothing is safe from behind-the-scenes drama and obtuse content strategies. The only thing scarier than some of these shows is the inane rationale that ended them before their time.