Here's Why First Kill Was Canceled, According To The Showrunner

A supernatural lesbian love story that marries "Romeo and Juliet" with the cheesy teen dramas of the 2010s was always too good to be true. But that doesn't make the recent cancellation of Netflix's "First Kill" any less painful for fans of the series.

Adapted by V. E. Schwab from her short story of the same name, the series centered on the complicated story of vampire Juliette and monster hunter Calliope, whose star-crossed romance kicks off a war between the two rival factions. Despite debuting to mixed reviews from critics, "First Kill" quickly developed a dedicated and passionate fanbase, who frequently made their love for the series known on social media. But unfortunately, that wasn't enough to secure a second season renewal.

When it comes to renewals and cancellations, Netflix has always been a tricky beast; the streamer has a tendency to prioritize shows that viewers binge and complete right away. Anything that inspires different kinds of viewing habits often faces the ax once the higher-ups decide that it isn't worth the cost of making. Sure enough, sources told Variety that Netflix declined to renew "First Kill" because "its low viewership didn't warrant the price tag of making a second season." As for the reason behind the series' small audience, showrunner Felicia D. Henderson ("The Punisher," "Gossip Girl") had some thoughts to offer.