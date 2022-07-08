Why Gentleman Jack Was Canceled After Two Seasons

In a statement (via TVLine), HBO confirmed it had canceled "Gentleman Jack," expressing its gratitude to "the entire cast and crew for bringing Anne and Ann's story to life." Jones and Rundle also took to social media to comment on the show ending. In a post on her Instagram, Jones stated she has "never been involved in a show that has made such a huge impact and touched my heart like this one has" and praised Rundle, calling her "a true friend and a total star." Rundle returned the compliment in her own Instagram post, stating she "will be forever grateful to have been allowed to spend time in the eye wateringly talented orbits of Sally and Suranne, and the incredible team of people who brought this story to your screens."

Despite earning strong reviews across its first two seasons, the odds were always against "Gentleman Jack" getting a third chapter. While far less expensive than other HBO shows (not to mention it was co-produced by BBC One, further mitigating costs), the series was never lacking when it came to quality production values. Coupled with its devoted but limited audience, that made the show vulnerable to cancelation, not least of all on the heels of the WarnerMedia and Discovery merger being finalized back in the spring. Given Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and president David Zaslav's known business-first, artistry-second outlook, it's no mystery as to why the company's more niche TV shows have been dropping like flies of late.