Our Flag Means Death Renewed For Season 2 And A Bottle Of Rum

There were more loose threads at the end of "Our Flag Means Death" season 1 than one of the crew's homemade flags, so it's great that we'll get to see the further adventures of the Gentleman Pirate Stede Bonnet and his unlikely love interest, the dread pirate Blackbeard. Season 1 ended with the two at odds after Stede attempted to return to his life with his wife, driving Blackbeard to embrace his dark side once more. While everyone's wondering if Stede and Ed will manage to work things out and have the perfect pirate paramours they deserve, there are plenty of other questions left unanswered as well. Is the lovely Lucius (Nathan Foad) dead, or did he survive being chucked overboard by an angry Blackbeard? Can Buttons (Ewen Bremner) actually talk to seagulls? Is Jim (Vico Ortiz) going to kill the rest of the men on whom they've sworn to get revenge? Perhaps, mostly importantly, how in the heck is Stede going to rescue his marooned crew with only a rowboat?!

With so many open plot threads and questions to answer, the creators of "Our Flag Means Death" really have their work cut out for them. The series has been a breakout hit for HBO Max, even outshining the Disney+ "Star Wars" series "The Book of Boba Fett" as the most in-demand new series according to Parrot analytics. Season 2 makes more sense than most of Captain Stede's bedtime stories, and hopefully will be here soon. Until then, we can just keep rewatching the first season and pretending we're aboard the friendliest and most fabulous pirate ship in all of history. Yarrrr.