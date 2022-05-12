First Kill Trailer: A Lesbian Love Story With A Bloody Twist

Still feeling burned from the last time Netflix debuted a cool-looking trailer for what turned out to be a disappointing vampire movie? Fair enough. But hope is important — especially because if our hopes come true, "First Kill" will be the lesbian vampire epic of our dreams. Teen vampire Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) and budding monster hunter Calliope (Imani Lewis) are star-crossed lovers, and their romance will spark a family war so powerful that it puts Romeo and Juliet to shame.

The pair meet just as Juliette is facing pressure to make her first kill and officially cement her place within her family of legacy vampires. Meanwhile, the time has come for Cal to head out on her very first hunt and slay a vampire. And nothing complicates planning a murder quite like love, so when they cross paths and find themselves drawn to each other, living up to their parents' expectations quickly becomes impossible. Like, moreso than usual. As if high school isn't painful enough, imagine having a family duty to kill your crush. Yikes. But if YA fantasy has taught us anything, it's that there's always a way to defy the odds and make an impossible relationship work ... no matter how many bodies pile up before you get there.

"First Kill" is based on a short story from Victoria "V.E." Schwab, the author behind beloved fantasy novels including "The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue," "Vicious," and the "Shades of Magic" series. Schwab is a co-writer and executive producer on the series, which is overseen by showrunner, writer, and executive producer Felicia D. Henderson ("The Punisher," "Gossip Girl"). Jet Wilkinson ("The Chi," "How to Get Away with Murder") will direct the first two episodes. As a whole, the series will consist of eight 1-hour episodes.

"First Kill" hits Netflix on June 10, 2022.