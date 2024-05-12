Doctor Who's First Musical Episode Should've Taken A Cue From Buffy The Vampire Slayer

The new "Doctor Who" season's second installment, "The Devil's Chord," is the closest the show's come to a proper musical episode. Sure, there was that brief musical number in the latest Christmas episode, and that one song-based resolution in season 7, but we've never seen the show embrace the music quite like this one. There are multiple original numbers, including a battle where the villain's using floating notations like a cowboy swinging a lasso around. It's fun when "Doctor Who" goes full weird, and this episode is an exciting promise of more musical weirdness to come.

But judging the episode by proper musical standards, how does it hold up? Well, not great. There's the problem that "There's Always a Twist At the End" is the only genuine catchy banger in the bunch, but more importantly, we never really got to hear the Doctor and Ruby sing about anything that matters. Sure, they get to play instruments and dance at the end, but there is no showstopper where the Doctor or Ruby get to sing their hearts out. It's particularly a shame because, as cheesy as that goblin song was, both Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson proved that they definitely vocal chops to pull such a thing off.

The only instance of the music properly shining light on the characters is when a hypnotized Ruby sings those notes that the Maestro seems to recognize. But even then, the revelation's mainly a plot-focused one, not a character one. It's there to further along the season-long mystery of Ruby's parents, not tell us anything interesting about Ruby's personal character arc. It's especially disappointing because when "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" gave us its own musical episode over twenty years ago, they understood the assignment perfectly.