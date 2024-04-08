Why Bones Killed Off Vincent And How The Creators Tried To Avoid It

Somewhere, as "Euphoria" struggles to reassemble its cast of former no-names-turned-movie-stars for season 3, the team behind "Bones" is wistfully inquiring, "First time?" Hart Hanson's nearly-unstoppable procedural dramedy not only transformed Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz into household names over its 12 seasons (while Boreanaz had already played Angel in the "Buffy" universe, it was Booth that cemented him as a staple of Mom and Dad Television), but it also took many of its supporting players to the next level. The only downside was, this meant it was sometimes necessary for the show's creatives to kill off a fan-favorite member of the Jeffersonian's staff once the actors behind them had filled up their workload with outside projects.

Most infamously, "Bones" took Booth's honorary little brother Lance Sweets out back behind the shed after John Francis Daley's directing career made it impossible for him to continue playing the cherished FBI psychologist on a regular basis. It wasn't fun for anyone (least of all Daley), although he was far from the only cast member whose character got Old Yeller-ed. Vincent Nigel-Murray (Ryan Cartwright), the adorkable English Squintern with a mind full of miscellaneous factoids, similarly became the victim of the titular bullet-wound in season 6's "The Hole in the Heart," giving us one of the show's more heartbreaking moments. Had the "Bones" producers gotten their way, it never would've happened, either.

"That was horrible for us. We hated that," executive producer Stephen Nathan told TV Tango in 2011, with Hanson explaining that, for storytelling reasons, the show's creatives knew that "someone was going to die [in season 6] and we waited until we knew each of our Squinterns, what they were going to be doing the following seasons." Even then, they did their darndest to spare Vincent from his tragic fate.