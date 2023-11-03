Euphoria Season 3 – Release Window, Cast, And More Info

The show will return sometime in 2025, according to a teaser shared at an HBO press event in early November 2023. The exact date of its return is as yet unknown, which is only to be expected — seeing as HBO held the event amidst the SAG-AFTRA's fight for fair treatment and pay, with titles falling off studio release schedules left and right.

HBO's head of drama Francesca Orsi gave an update on the season back in May 2023, telling Deadline that scripts were still in the works before the WGA strike kicked in that month. "'Euphoria' is one of those that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on 'Idol' but at this point, we don't have countless scripts," Orsi told the outlet. "We can't start shooting, so the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is all pencils down and just finishing posts on 'Idol.'"

With that information in mind, it sounds like "Euphoria" didn't get to film any of season 3 before Hollywood shut down, so I'd venture a guess that we may see it closer to the end of 2025 than the beginning. Still, so far all we know is that it's officially expected sometime that year.