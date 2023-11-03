Euphoria Season 3 – Release Window, Cast, And More Info
"Euphoria" season 3 is officially on the horizon. After a chaotic but often powerful second season, some much-discussed behind-the-scenes drama, and a second discourse-baiting Sam Levinson HBO series, the future of the show may have seemed shaky to some. However, it was actually renewed way back in February 2022 and it has always been a pretty sure bet. Zendaya's all-in Emmy-winning performance, coupled with record breaking ratings, do not a canceled show make, no matter how bothered some folks are by the salacious series' excesses — and the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the show.
Now, HBO head Casey Bloys has confirmed that "Euphoria" is set for a 2025 return, as its name was featured in a brief sizzle reel presented to members of the press alongside other favorites like "The White Lotus" and "The Last of Us" (per Variety). But what will "Euphoria" look like in a third season, and who's coming back for it? The show is still lodged firmly in the zeitgeist, even as some of its fans have turned to hate-watchers, but could a third season even redeem it after Levinson's reputation took a highly publicized nose-dive? We can't know for sure, but here's everything we do know about "Euphoria" season 3.
When does Euphoria season 3 premiere?
The show will return sometime in 2025, according to a teaser shared at an HBO press event in early November 2023. The exact date of its return is as yet unknown, which is only to be expected — seeing as HBO held the event amidst the SAG-AFTRA's fight for fair treatment and pay, with titles falling off studio release schedules left and right.
HBO's head of drama Francesca Orsi gave an update on the season back in May 2023, telling Deadline that scripts were still in the works before the WGA strike kicked in that month. "'Euphoria' is one of those that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on 'Idol' but at this point, we don't have countless scripts," Orsi told the outlet. "We can't start shooting, so the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is all pencils down and just finishing posts on 'Idol.'"
With that information in mind, it sounds like "Euphoria" didn't get to film any of season 3 before Hollywood shut down, so I'd venture a guess that we may see it closer to the end of 2025 than the beginning. Still, so far all we know is that it's officially expected sometime that year.
What are the plot details of Euphoria season 3?
"Euphoria" season 2 left off with Rue (Zendaya) in a surprisingly good place. The teen drug addict ended the season on okay terms with both new friend Elliott (Dominic Fike) and ex best friend and girlfriend Jules (Hunter Schafer). More importantly, though, she told viewers via one last surprisingly optimistic voiceover that she stayed clean through the end of her junior year of high school. Season 3 will reportedly feature a time jump, with costume designer Heidi Bivens noting that the action could be jumping as far as five years into the future (per ScreenRant).
Levinson has stayed mum on the details surrounding season 3, but did tell Variety that it will have a "film noir" style to it. He promises that the new season will tell a story through Rue's point of view that "[explores] what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world."
Other cliffhangers that will have to be resolved include the status of broken friend group Maddy (Alexa Demie), Lexi (Maude Apatow), and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), plus we'll get to see what Nate's (Jacob Elordi) future looks like with his dad, Cal (Eric Dane) potentially behind bars. In addition, there are multiple actors who won't be returning (see below) and the show will have to explain their absence. Personally, I'm most invested in the wellbeing of Rue's poor, put-upon little sister Gia (Storm Reid).
Who is in the cast of Euphoria season 3?
Several "Euphoria" cast members will not be returning for season 3. Barbie Ferreira's Kat, a body positive cam girl whose plot meandered in season 2, is no longer going to be a part of the story after Ferreira confirmed she won't be back. In August 2022, after months of rumors surrounding her time on the show, the actor shared the news via Instagram stories, writing: "After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character, Kat, I'm having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today."
Fezco, the sweet and soulful criminal who always had Rue's back, will also not be back following actor Angus Cloud's tragic death at age 25. Javon "Wanna" Walton, who played Fez's younger adopted brother Ashtray, is also out of the cast after his character died in a shootout in the season 2 finale. It's also unclear whether Fike, who admitted in a previous interview that he was an active drug addict during filming and was nearly fired, will want to return. ""I was so f**ked up during a lot of that show. It was really bad," the actor told Apple Music's Zane Lowe (via Teen Vogue), noting that Levinson tried to hire him a sobriety coach at the time.
The rest of the show's stars, including Zendaya, Elordi, Sweeney, Apatow, Demie, and others still seem to be on board, but we'll let you know when more casting news breaks.