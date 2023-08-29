After A Messy Production And Awful Reviews, HBO Has Canceled The Idol

Despite some reports otherwise, season 1 of "The Idol" was completed with only five episodes — and now, that's all the show will ever have. Variety reports that HBO has canceled the series, waiting not even two months after its July 2 finale. Co-created by Sam Levinson (who previously struck gold for HBO with "Euphoria"), "The Idol" is a Hollywood satire about Britney Spears-esque pop starlet Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) and her romance with cult leader Tedros (Levinson's co-creator Abel Tesfaye, better known for his musical persona The Weeknd).

After a May 22 premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, "The Idol" premiered on HBO on June 4 and was panned by most critics (read /Film's own comparatively positive review here). It holds a mere 18 percent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes and audience scores are of the negative variety as well.

Writing for The Guardian, Leila Latif described "The Idol" as "one of the worst [programs] ever made." Lovia Gyarkye of the Hollywood Reporter wrote:

"The show is suspiciously incurious about its gallery of maladjusted personas. The acting leaves much to be desired, as does the haphazard pacing. There's an unintentional aimlessness to the series, which contradicts its projected confidence. Each episode searches for a tone; none manages to feel less clumsy than the last."

Despite the reviews, cast member Da'Vine Joy Randolph told Variety that there were plans for a second season. HBO likewise indicated the show's fate wasn't sealed as it aired. But as was announced today, "The Idol" is no more.