What's Happening With The Idol's Season Finale?

What's happening with "The Idol?" That singular query seems to have followed the show since its inception. What started out as intrigue over what "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson and Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye would deliver with their upcoming drama quickly morphed into a kind of morbid curiosity over the show's reportedly troubled production.

The controversy reached a fever pitch when Rolling Stone published a piece about "The Idol" and its behind-the-scenes issues, detailing how original director Amy Seimetz ("She Dies Tomorrow") departed the series in April 2022 allegedly as a result of the show not going the direction Mr. Weeknd expected. Seimetz was replaced by Levinson, who was previously executive producer who reportedly oversaw the show's transformation from an exploration of the trappings of stardom to what one source described as "sexual torture porn." Apparently 80% of the show was already in the can before it was scrapped in favor of Tesfaye and Levinson's new vision.

This whole debacle helped establish "The Idol" not as a highly anticipated "Euphoria" follow-up, but as a kind of lurid controversy magnet that might be worth watching just to see what all the fuss was about. Since then, the buzz around the show has maintained a similarly lurid quality, with "The Idol" infiltrating pop culture via memes that play on Tesfaye's character Tedros and his slimy, cringe-inducing dirty talk. And throughout its run on HBO, the question of "what is going on with 'The Idol'?" has remained front and center, usually as audiences react to the salaciousness of the whole thing. As such, it wouldn't be right if the season ended without yet more controversy. This time the confusion centers around whether HBO cut an episode and canceled the show outright before it finished airing. But the truth, for once, is actually far less sensational.