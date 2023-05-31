Can HBO's Troubled The Idol Fill The Gap Left By The End Of Succession And Barry?

HBO has long been considered the leader in prestige television programming, and, over the last five months, the 51-year-old cable network has fully reinforced this belief with the critically acclaimed first season of "The Last of Us" and the perfectly pitched conclusions of "Succession" and "Barry." But while we're still buzzing over the finales of those last two shows, you can't help but look ahead and wonder how the King of Peak TV rides this wave of hosannas to the next must-watch triumphs.

The jury is out as to whether Sam Levinson's "The Idol" will draw as many eyeballs as his wildly popular teen melodrama "Euphoria," but, judging from the critical reaction thus far (and the behind-the-scenes controversy), the series promises to be a supercharged hot-take generator. The show stars Lily-Rose Depp as an out-of-control pop star whose instability and sexual desirability is wantonly exploited to launch her to diva immortality.

We've seen this story many times before, but, according to the majority of critics who viewed the first two episodes at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Levinson's series is a leering, misogynistic debacle. While critics vilified Paul Verhoeven's "Showgirls" for evincing the same lurid qualities, time and good common sense have reclassified the Dutch madman's bacchanalian spectacle as a one-of-a-kind trashterpiece. Perhaps, when the shock wears off, Levinson's series will inspire the same kind of reconsideration. In the meantime, the most important question for HBO is whether or not this sex-and-drugs romp will torch social media as the last seasons of "Succession" and "Barry" just did.