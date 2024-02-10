The Bones Final Season Scene That Made Emily Deschanel Break Down In Tears

Any time you end a long-running show, you can guarantee the tears will flow in abundance. But even with all the waterworks going on at home during a series finale (among other water-related concerns), it rarely holds a candle to all the crying that transpires behind the scenes. Working in close proximity with the same core group of people over a decade takes an emotional toll on anyone, all the more so when your job demands long hours and relentless emoting. Then again, in the case of "Bones" star Emily Deschanel, her character's typical lack of a visible emotional reaction meant that she spent most of the series doing her best bawling off-camera.

Thankfully, by the time the show wrapped up its 12th and final season in 2017, Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan had loosened up enough for Deschanel to do her share of weeping onscreen, even in the middle of a funny callback in the show's otherwise intense finale, "The End in the End." The episode, and much of season 12 for that matter, was indubitably big on thrills and spectacle, with Brennan, her colleague-turned-husband Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz), and the rest of their co-workers at the Jeffersonian Institute scrambling to regain their bearings after their base of operations is blown up. Yet, for all the emotions flying fast and hot throughout the season in general, it was a relatively quieter moment that punched Deschanel right in the heart during filming: Bones' farewell to her "squinterns."