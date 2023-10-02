One Bones Moment Made Emily Deschanel Cry So Much They Had To Scrap The Footage

Crime procedurals can be brutal. While actors on shows like "Criminal Minds" and "Law & Order: SVU" might brace themselves to play characters who deal with the unthinkable, the nasty and upsetting details of shows like these can still sometimes get to the people who embody the detectives fans love. Just ask Emily Deschanel: in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Deschanel revealed that one early episode of the show "Bones" impacted her so much that she ended up bawling on film — a sharp contrast to her matter-of-fact character's non-reactions.

"I remember the first season doing takes where there [were] some things that were super upsetting," Deschanel told THR in 2019. "I remember there was an episode about a girl in foster care and my character was supposed to be in foster care, and I was just bawling crying." Her character, Dr. Temperance Brennan, had her own tragic backstory in which she survived chaotic and unpleasant teen years spent in foster care. Of course, the circumstances surrounding her time in foster care would later be revealed to be more silly than scary — her parents were bank robbers who went on the lam after they discovered FBI corruption — but the traumatic impact was real.