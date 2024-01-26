David Boreanaz Has One Regret About Booth's Character In Bones

There's (understandably) been a whole lot of re-examining things said by the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" TV series cast over the years in the wake of the more recent revelations about creator Joss Whedon's toxic behavior and misconduct behind the scenes. I only mention this because it's hard not to do precisely that when revisiting comments that David Boreanaz made about his experience on "Bones" shortly before its series finale aired in 2017.

Having portrayed the brooding vampire Angel — and, on occasion, his literally soulless evil half Angelus — on "Buffy" and then the "Angel" spinoff series for several years, Boreanaz barely paused before diving right into playing Seeley Booth on "Bones." The FBI agent was, in some ways, just as tormented as Buffy's blood-thirsty boyfriend, though you wouldn't necessarily know it. To be sure, Hart Hanson's procedural was far more interested in the screwball comedy relationship between Booth and his murder-investigating colleague, Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel), than Booth's dark backstory.

"When I read him, I instantly thought of 'Romancing the Stone,' and I expressed that to ['Buffy' and 'Angel' executive producer] Gail Berman," said Boreanaz, speaking to Entertainment Weekly a week before "Bones" wrapped up in 2017. He also called it "a joy" to work with Hanson over 12 seasons, stating that he much preferred working with a showrunner "who was open to creative endeavor, creative possibility, [and] creative outlet" than one who takes a my-way-or-the-highway approach, which he dubbed "a bit maniacal and masochistic." In hindsight, that sure sounds like a dig at Whedon, doesn't it?

In any case, there were times when Booth's troubled past would come bubbling to the surface throughout the show's kind of mind-boggling 246-episode run — just perhaps not enough for Boreneaz's preferences when he reflected on it.