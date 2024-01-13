Bones' Booth Always Carried Three Specific Items In His Pockets Throughout The Series

Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and Special Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) are better known colloquially to "Bones" fans as merely Bones and Booth. The two characters began the series as diametrically opposed figures, with Bones representing reason, logic, and empiricism, and Booth bringing more instinct, humanity, and belief to the table. Booth was a former Army Ranger and has learned to trust others in times of danger. He's also a devout Roman Catholic, giving him a lot to discuss with the devout atheist Bones. Booth was also a former gambling addict, something he talks about throughout the series. Naturally, Booth and Bones would develop a romance over the course of the show's many seasons, starting a relationship in earnest at the end of the sixth season of the show. By the end of the 12th, they would have two children.

Booth's gambling addiction would come into play in the show's 10th season when the character had a brief relapse. The fact that he is an ex-gambler is a large part of the show. It seems that Boreanaz — via an article in EW — was always careful to carry a pair of craps dice in his pocket while in costume, wanting to remind himself of his character's background. Indeed, the dice were one of three items that Boreanaz was always careful to carry in his pockets while in character. This was a character choice, of course, and the items weren't meant to be seen on camera.

Boreanaz also carried a brass Zippo-brand cigarette lighter in his pocket, which is a reference to Booth's time as an Army Ranger (Zippo famously makes a line of military-themed lighters).