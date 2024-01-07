The Bones Spinoff That Was Quickly Canned By Fox

In the sixth-season episode of "Bones" called "The Finder," which aired in April of 2012, Brennan and Booth (Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz) travel to the Florida Everglades to investigate the death of a maritime museum worker whose remains in the woods lead to the discovery of a fragment of a 17th-century map. The map may lead to sunken treasure (!) and our heroes know that if they find the rest of the map, they'll likely uncover a murderer.

To help with their investigation, the two agents hire an eccentric local named Walter Sherman (Geoff Stults), an old friend of Booth's. Walter is a kooky former soldier and head injury sufferer who possesses a bizarre, obsessive talent for locating lost objects. It's implied that Walter may even have semi-clairvoyant powers.

Walter is running his own hustle in Florida, working as a "finder" for hire, and he's aided in his finding quests by his legal advisor Leo (Michael Clarke Duncan) and a spiky pilot named Ike (Saffron Burrows). Fans of "Bones" could likely tell right away that the introduction of Walter Sherman and his crew served as a backdoor pilot for a "Finder" TV series. Of course, that came to fruition less than a year later on January 12, 2012. "Bones" was a hit, so perhaps a more specialized TV series about a freelance private investigator would ride the hit show's wake to great success, right?

The new "Bones" spinoff, also called "The Finder," was a mid-season replacement that January, and it brought back Stults and Duncan in their respective roles. Burrows' character was replaced by a U.S. Marshal named Isabel Zambada (Mercedes Masöhn) and a plucky teen hacker named Willa Monday (Maddie Hasson). Although extending from "Bones," "The Finder" was largely inspired by the two books in Richard Greener's "The Locator" series, published in 2004 and 2006.

But it didn't become anywhere near as successful as "Bones," because it only ran 13 episodes.