With ER, Quentin Tarantino Learned Directing TV Was Different Than Movies

Quentin Tarantino is one of our most renowned cinephiles, as illustrated by his encyclopedic knowledge of film history, genres, and Hollywood stars. He is mostly known for creating audacious films such as "Pulp Fiction" and the "Kill Bill" series. While he has co-directed other movies (such as "Four Rooms" and "Sin City"), it is Tarantino's originals that have left a distinct impact on popular culture.

But did you know that Tarantino has also dabbled in television directing? As "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" demonstrated, he is just as savvy about television as he is about film, with a wide knowledge of its unique ecosystem and history. He brought this deep appreciation of television to his work on the eerie two-part season 5 finale of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" entitled "Grave Danger" in 2005. When the Los Angeles Times asked the wildly creative director if he felt "trapped by working within the confines of network television," Tarantino confirmed it was a pleasant experience:

"It wasn't a challenge in that regard because [...] I like the show. I just wanted to do my episode of it. So the format was all the stuff I embrace. I just wanted it to be bigger, to feel in someway like a`CSI' movie."

However, his experience working on "ER" season 1, episode 24, "Motherhood," was quite different. Written by supervising producer Lydia Woodward, the episode homages "Reservoir Dogs" by featuring a severed ear and features some gnarly medical trauma to satisfy Tarantino's directorial trademark of bloodlust. Taking place on Mother's Day, the show's medical team handles a playground injury, a mother's death, and a birth. While filming this episode, however, Tarantino found that the process clashed with his usual experience on a movie set.