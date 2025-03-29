The Scrapped Grey's Anatomy Spin-Off Would Have Ruined The Show's Best Characters

"Grey's Anatomy" has been on the air for a whopping two decades — it actually just celebrated its 20-year anniversary at the end of March 2025 — and in all that time, it's only produced one spin-off. After the long-running medical drama's third season concluded, Kate Walsh, who played Addison Montgomery on Shonda Rhimes' hit series, got her own series titled "Private Practice," which ran for 6 seasons between 2007 and 2013, but there hasn't been another major "Grey's" spin-off since that wrapped up. Apparently, Rhimes did have an idea for a spin-off that would have centered on one of the show's most prominent families.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while she looked back at 20 years of "Grey's Anatomy," mega-producer Rhimes said she felt like they could have produced way more spin-offs. "On 'Grey's,' there were a bunch," Rhimes said, responding to a question about spin-offs that never actually materialized. "I felt like we could have done 'Chicago Anatomy,' 'Boston.' We could have done that. It just didn't appeal to me to rebuild the same world. And then we thought about a lot of things."

So what were those things Rhimes was thinking about? "I thought that there could be a spinoff with Amelia [Shepherd, played by Caterina Scorsone] that was the Shepherd sisters," Rhimes revealed. "They're all doctors. It could have been a Shepherd sisters show, which would've been very interesting." For longtime "Grey's" fans alike and newcomers to the longest-running medical drama in television history, I'll walk you through a refresher on the Shepherd family — best known for its prodigal son Derek, played by Patrick Dempsey until the show's 11th season — and also tell you exactly why this series would have been an absolutely terrible idea.

