The Scrubs Revival Sounds A Lot Like The Pitt (And That's A Bad Idea)

So, we're getting a "Scrubs" revival. It's frustrating, because I'm a huge fan of Bill Lawrence's medical comedy that originally ran from 2001 to 2010 on NBC — and, for the last year of its existence in that form, ABC. Led by Zach Braff as Dr. John "J.D." Dorian, the show was funny, shockingly emotional, and surprisingly medically accurate (that last one is sort of anecdotal based on doctors I've chatted with, but still), and its main cast of characters — Donald Faison's cocksure surgeon (and J.D.'s bestie) Dr. Chris Turk, Judy Reyes' tough but big-hearted nurse Carla Espinosa, Sarah Chalke's neurotic but brilliant Dr. Elliot Reid, and the stubborn and often enraged doctor who serves as J.D.'s unwilling mentor, Dr. Perry Cox, played by John C. McGinley — are uniformly excellent.

All of this sounds like it could add up to a promising reboot of the series, but I have my doubts, and it's because of Lawrence's recent comments on the forthcoming revival (for which Braff is already set to return). While speaking to TVLine, Lawrence addressed the challenges of taking Turk and J.D. into a new phase of their life. "The hardest part is that Zach and Donald have aged," he said.

"People still have that affinity, and love, for that goofy youthfulness [...] But if I saw two guys in their late 40s/early 50s doing 'World's Most Giant Doctor,' and carrying each other around all the time, I would go, 'What the f***k is going on,' you know? To see what that [friendship] looks like at their age, and [take] a comedic look at what medicine has become since those kids started out as interns, and see how our people would look at it, deal with it, and try to remain optimistic."

Lawrence continued, saying the reboot will show the tougher side of medicine as it stands in 2025. As I write this, misinformation is everywhere, and the general public seems to mistrust medical professionals more and more frequently. "So, to look at how the system not only changed, but how it has beaten some of these people down, and how they retain their optimism with a new wave of young characters, has really been fun," Lawrence said. Wait, a series that looks at doctors beaten down by the system?! That sounds familiar! That's probably because that show exists now. It's called "The Pitt." I love it as much as I love "Scrubs," and we don't need another one!