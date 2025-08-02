Every Movie And TV Show In Marvel's Phase Five, Ranked

Nobody is rooting for Marvel Studios to emerge stronger from its post-"Endgame" slump harder than us. The studio that completely reinvented and defined the superhero movie subgenre for the contemporary age — and, for better and for worse, turned the entire filmmaking industry on its head — has had to endure an awkward transitional phase (or, rather, two awkward transitional Phases in a row) as it weathers behind-the-scenes controversies, pandemic-related scheduling issues, and corporate pressures to creatively overextend. As a result, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was wildly uneven. The safest bets often felt constrained by forces outside the story, while the biggest swings lacked the polish and consistency expected of the brand today.

When Phase Five kicked off in 2023 with "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," MCU fans were actually worried for the first time that the franchise was losing its magic for good — but were things really as bad as they seemed in hindsight? Now, having concluded with "Thunderbolts" and "Ironheart," we have a better picture of what Phase Five was working toward, both in terms of narrative and correcting the creative course for the MCU overall. As we head into Phase Six with "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," a reevaluation of these projects is in order — and, when it comes to ranking things, we here at /Film are all too happy to oblige.