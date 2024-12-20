Why Marvel's What If...? Is Ending After Three Seasons

"Marvel's What If...?" has been a part of the Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe umbrella since very near the beginning. It was the fourth official Marvel Studios show to launch on the then-burgeoning streaming platform back in 2021, following up "WandaVision," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and "Loki" Season 1. The animated anthology series' third and final season premieres on December 22, 2024, mimicking the holiday release window for "What If...?" season 2 in 2023.

Through its run, "What If...?" has tried to strike a tricky balance between presenting true one-off alternate universe stories and tying into the larger "Multiverse Saga" of the MCU. There have been recurring characters and steady storylines, even while the episode to episode arcs remain relatively hypothetical and self-contained. In the end, it seems that the show's connective tissue to the grand MCU plot may have been the reason for its end after three seasons, at least according to Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Winderbaum explained part of the reasoning for cancelling the animated series. "'What If...?' has always tied into the greater MCU and the Multiverse Saga," Winderbaum explained. "And for reasons that will become clear in the next couple of years, this was the right time to culminate the series from a story perspective." It's also true that three seasons is a pretty decent run for anything animated in the modern streaming landscape — a longer run than any other Marvel Studios Disney+ shows have yet received.