Marvel Fans Keep Using The Same Word To Describe Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Casting

If you happened to open up Twitter (only Thanos calls it "X") on the evening of Saturday, July 27, 2024, you may have noticed the social media platform blowing up with posts about Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con panel. Taking to the stage in Hall H, Marvel boss Kevin Feige revealed that Robert Downey Jr. would be making his much-ballyhooed return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as rumored, though not as the late Tony Stark. Instead, the actor will be celebrating his recent Oscar win for "Oppenheimer" by playing an alternate universe version of the fabled "Fantastic Four" villain Victor von "Doctor" Doom.

This announcement was quickly met with what Conner4Real (Andy Samberg) in "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" might charitably refer to as "mixed reviews." A Reddit user was quick to publish a message on the r/CharacterRant subreddit with the self-explanatory title, "I unironically think Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom is the worst creative decision ever made since the return of Palpatine in Episode 9." And while they're not universally negative, the majority of the comments on the Letterboxd subreddit are identical to this one, with one user writing it "Reeks of desperation" and adding that the news that Anthony and Joe Russo will also be returning to helm the next two "Avengers" films (the Doom-centric "Doomsday" and "Secret Wars") "is giving me the same energy as JJ returning to do Star Wars."

A quick scroll through Twitter will reveal similar posts claiming the news "REEKS of desperation" and that it "shows signs that Marvel is desperate." That word "desperate" is one that shows up again and again and again among the immediate reactions from Marvel enthusiasts, to the degree that it becomes more comical than anything else. Much as one might like to chalk this up to the typical overblown fan response, it is hard to read this as anything other than a flop sweat soaked move of epic proportions.