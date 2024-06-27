A Guide To The Many Surprising Cameos In The Bear Season 3

In regards to new faces, "The Bear" season 3 introduces us to Frank, the new fiance of Tiff, ex-wife of Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). Frank is played by Josh Hartnett, who has been experiencing a bit of a comeback lately. He was in "Oppenheimer" last year, and he'll star M. Night Shyamalan's "Trap" this year. As seen in "The Bear," Frank seems like a pretty nice guy in the one scene he shares with Richie. It's clear Richie would rather just hate his ex-wife's new fiance, but he kind of likes him despite himself.

Perhaps the most surprising cameo of the season comes from John Cena, the wrestler-turned-actor who plays Sammy Fak, brother of Neil Fak (Matty Matheson). As we're told, there are a lot of Fak siblings, which suggests "The Bear" can just keep dropping new Faks every season. As for Sammy, he's predictably chaotic, smoking a cigarette while he buffs the floors of The Bear and "haunting" his siblings Neil and Theodore (Ricky Staffieri).

David Zayas, who played Batista on "Dexter," appears in season 3 as Tina's husband David, a doorman who has been waiting for a promotion for years. And Brian Koppelman, showrunner of "Billions," also pops up playing a character known as The Computer, who is brought in to help with The Bear's ever-growing expenses.