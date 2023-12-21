What If...? Season 2 Review: A Zany, Refreshing Addition To The Marvel Cinematic Universe

There's been much talk of late about how the Marvel Cinematic Universe is on the decline, that superhero movies have become oversaturated, and that the general public has been fed at least one multiverse too many.

There's truth to that statement if box office numbers are any indication. And I'd argue that some of that decline is in the over-bloated plotlines that fans got tired of keeping straight. But there's an upside to the multiverse phenomenon: Setting stories in different worlds with different rules opens the door to fresh storytelling. Even more so, telling a tale in one of these alternative realities unshackles the writer from being beholden to the machinations of the overarching sagas the MCU likes to tell.

That's been the appeal of Marvel's animated series, "What If...?" The show takes the multiverse premise and is given the freedom to create fantastical situations that would never occur on Earth-616, the designation given to the Scared Timeline that the movies are built around.

Season 2 of the show is set to premiere on December 22, with one episode dropping over nightly over the holidays. I had the chance to see the first and third episodes of the season, and if the other episodes fare as well as these do, "What If...?" season 2 will be a zany, refreshing mix of stories.