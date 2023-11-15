Marvel's What If...? Season 2 Trailer Puts Multiverse Spins On Black Panther, Shang-Chi & More
Marvel and Disney+ have been sprinkling out little details about season 2 of the Disney+ series "What If... ?" over the last few months, like a proper introduction to the Alternate Gamora, as well as the inclusion of Marvel's first Mohawk superhero, Kahhori, who was created specifically for the show. The character's inclusion was actually spoiled early when she appeared as part of a limited-edition Funko collectable, so it's clear that Marvel has high expectations for the new episode. The series has been called "the ultimate superhero fan fiction," and boasts some truly incredible animation.
The first season of the hit series looked at what would happen to all our favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe characters if things had been different. In season 1, we saw what could have happened (and maybe did in a different part of the multiverse) if Peggy Carter got the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers and became Captain Carter. There was a zombie outbreak. T'Challa was part of the Guardians of the Galaxy as Star-Lord. Doctor Strange messed with the multiverse to save his beloved Christine. Killmonger rescued Tony Stark. Things ended up in a very different place for our heroes by the end of the season.
All of this is based on the comic book series of the same name, but we've finally gotten a trailer for the highly-anticipated second season, as you can see above.
Traveling back in time
Back at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, audiences at the panel for the series were shown an entire season 2 episode based around Captain Carter, who had to deal with a Steve Rogers that suffered a similar fate to Bucky Barnes in our universe. That's certainly going to bring out some big emotions. We also know that we'll see Black Widow, the return of Hela, some robot people, a young Peter Quill with Ego, Goliath, and so much more. The trailer shows something dealing with Shang-Chi, as well as a "Mad Max" kind of race with a bunch of Marvel characters.
We also know that the series will take inspiration from the "1602" limited Marvel comic series from writer Neil Gaiman, penciling from Andy Kubert, digital painting from Richard Isanove, and illustration from Scott McKowen. It takes place in — you guessed it — 1602, during the reign of Queen Elizabeth I, with some of the superheroes we know and love appearing centuries before they do in our timeline.
Even better, the series has already been renewed for a third season on Disney+. The series was created by A.C. Bradley and is narrated by Jeffrey Wright, who plays the Watcher. The season will feature 9 episodes to be released weekly, following the footsteps of season 1.
"What If... ?" season 2 will premiere on December 22, 2023, with a new episode debuting each day across nine days to wrap up the year.