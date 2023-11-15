Marvel's What If...? Season 2 Trailer Puts Multiverse Spins On Black Panther, Shang-Chi & More

Marvel and Disney+ have been sprinkling out little details about season 2 of the Disney+ series "What If... ?" over the last few months, like a proper introduction to the Alternate Gamora, as well as the inclusion of Marvel's first Mohawk superhero, Kahhori, who was created specifically for the show. The character's inclusion was actually spoiled early when she appeared as part of a limited-edition Funko collectable, so it's clear that Marvel has high expectations for the new episode. The series has been called "the ultimate superhero fan fiction," and boasts some truly incredible animation.

The first season of the hit series looked at what would happen to all our favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe characters if things had been different. In season 1, we saw what could have happened (and maybe did in a different part of the multiverse) if Peggy Carter got the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers and became Captain Carter. There was a zombie outbreak. T'Challa was part of the Guardians of the Galaxy as Star-Lord. Doctor Strange messed with the multiverse to save his beloved Christine. Killmonger rescued Tony Stark. Things ended up in a very different place for our heroes by the end of the season.

All of this is based on the comic book series of the same name, but we've finally gotten a trailer for the highly-anticipated second season, as you can see above.