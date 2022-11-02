Marvel's What If...? Season 2 Will See The Return Of Cate Blanchett As Hela

We have huge news for all the goth girl lovers out there. With the second season of Marvel's "What If...?" slated for an early 2023 release, one of its first voice actors has been confirmed, and it's a pretty massive one. According to the Disney blog Laughing Place, show director Bryan Andrews revealed at a LightBox Expo panel that Cate Blanchett will lend her voice to the second season as Hela, the villainous half-sister of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) introduced in "Thor: Ragnarok."

No direct quotes from the panel have been given regarding this reveal. However, Andrews did seemingly tease that an episode will be dedicated to the character, showing a side of her that wasn't shown in "Ragnarok." According to Laughing Place, he also discussed how surreal it was to record the Oscar-winning actress for the episode. We certainly wish that this LightBox Expo was recorded, but considering how they allegedly showed a teaser for "What If...?" during it, it's no surprise that further details are being heavily guarded.

There are a few things we do know about the upcoming season, however. /Film's Ryan Scott saw the first episode at San Diego Comic-Con this year, with the season premiere once again around multiverse favorite Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell).