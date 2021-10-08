Marvel's What If...? Head Writer And Director Tease Season 2 Plans And Talk Infinity Stones Rules [Interview]

Yeah, you guys have talked about Captain Carter being the crux of this first season and also a character that you knew you would want to revisit in future seasons. I was actually thinking that credit scene, although it seems hopeful, I couldn't help but notice that scene plays with the beginning of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." So now I'm wondering if that reunion with Steve Rogers might make him her Winter Soldier instead of the Steve Rogers that she fell in love with.

Bradley: I think you'll have to see.

Andrews: You have to wait and see, good sir.

Bradley: Does that make Natasha Peggy's Bucky Barnes, her BFF?

I guess so!

Bradley: I'm down with that.

You've also previously addressed that here were supposed to be 10 episodes this season, but you ended up cutting the one that was meant to introduce Gamora before she became part of the Guardians of the multiverse. Right?

Andrews: Yep. I mean, "cuts" is a harsh word. It was kind of moved, because it was fully intended to be part of season one. But because of COVID and [all that nonsense], a particular vendor wasn't able to finish [the animation]. They got hit to a certain degree, and that kind of messed up our ability to get it out the door in time. So yeah. But it is being worked on still. And it will be in the second season. So you kind of get to see eventually how it all came to be for them.

Did you have to change anything because we don't get to see this unfold before this finale in order to make it fit into the next round of episodes?

Bradley: No

Andrews: No, not really.

Bradley: We feel like Gamora in episode nine kind of serves as almost a teaser for what's going to happen, that we're going to see her story. We'll see how she becomes friends with Tony Stark. Tony and Gamora never interacted in the MCU, if I remember correctly. It was an episode that was actually slated to air earlier in season one, and it was a funner, lighter, less Tony-murder episode. And I think fans will enjoy it in season two.

Andrews: I think so. Yeah. I think they'll enjoy it.

Right on. So it seems like now we've established the Guardians of the Multiverse, that this is the first Avengers-lever event of the "What If...?" series Does that mean future seasons will bring about another major reason for them to reunite, where The Watcher will have to assemble some of these Guardians and then some new ones as well?

Bradley: The Watcher throws a Sunday brunch party? I'm down for that. We'll see. Season two, I think, is going to surprise some people with the directions that we go in and the stories we choose to tell. The training wheels came off, as far as me and Bryan are concerned, and we just had some fun. Again, there were new toys to play with, because we were crafting these stories in late 2018, early 2019, before even "Endgame" came out. So there's now been a whole slate of movies that we can pull from.

On top of that, now we have the Marvel Studios shows on Disney Plus. Are those also fair play when it comes to mixing those up for "What If...?" episodes?

Andrews: I imagine at some point. The thing is we were doing even our season two stuff while they were still making those. So they were kind of off market for us at the time. But knock on wood, if we get to do more, who knows? But I think anything that's going on in the MCU and that includes those shows, at some point, could be fertile, valid ground for us to go play on. You know what I mean? So we'll see. Who knows? Time will tell. But I think as long as it's in the cinematic universe, there's a chance.