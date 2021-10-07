Marvel's What If...? Finale And Credits Scene: What Does This Mean For Season 2?

The first season finale of "Marvel's What If...?" finds The Watcher quickly jumping around the multiverse to assemble a collection of superheroes, creating what he believes is the perfect team to stop Ultron from wreaking havoc on every single universe out there. The team includes Captain Carter, Party Thor, Erik Killmonger as Black Panther, T'Challa as Star-Lord, the evil, gaunt version of Doctor Strange, and Gamora, and they come to be known as the Guardians of the Multiverse

You might have noticed that Gamora is the only character out of that bunch who didn't have her own episode to establish her existence. There's actually a reason for that, but we'll explain that a bit later.

Anyway, after The Watcher assembles these heroes in an illusion of a World War II bar that Doctor Strange has created (which gives Captain Carter some bittersweet memories thanks to a photo of young Steve Rogers on the wall), he lays out the task at hand. They all pretty much just accept what's happening without much skepticism and very little conflict between the superheroes, through they have some suspicions about whether or not Erik Killmonger as Black Panther can be trusted.

There's a huge battle between our heroes and Ultron as they try to snag the Mind Stone. This is easily the best part of the episode because we get to see how these characters use their superpowers together, and there are some outstanding moments of teamwork, again solidifying the action as the most commendable part of this entire series. Rather than going through the battle beat-by-beat, it's better when you see it for yourself, so let's just cut to the chase.

Part of the plan that the Guardians of the Multiverse have concocted with The Watcher involves taking the Mind Stone to another universe where they can quickly destroy it before Ultron tracks them down. Gamora has an Infinity Stone smashing device that they're intending on using to turn the Mind Stone into dust. Oh, and this universe is the post-apocalyptic world where Black Widow and Hawkeye were the last survivors against Ultron and his army after they nuked the planet and defeated The Avengers, so Black Widow also becomes one of the Guardians of the Multiverse.