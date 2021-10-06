What If...? Season 2 Could Include Eternals, Shang-Chi, And More

It's interesting to hear Bradley mention "Black Widow characters," since Natasha Romanov herself has already featured in more than one episode of "What If...?" and Scarlett Johansson just settled her lawsuit against Disney last week. I don't necessarily think Johansson will be coming back to voice the role; Lake Bell has been doing that this season. But the "Black Widow" movie also introduced characters like David Harbour's Red Guardian and Florence Pugh's own Black Widow, Yelena Belova. Names like those are probably who Bradley is talking about when she says "'Black Widow' characters."

I haven't seen "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" yet, and "Eternals" doesn't hit theaters until next month, so I couldn't begin to speculate how those characters might fit in, but there's also Jeffrey Wright's series narrator, The Watcher. After last week's episode, you have to wonder if they'll be beefing up The Watcher's presence a little more.

"What If...?" season 1 has slowly peeled back the curtain on The Watcher, who is traditionally bound by a vow of non-interference. At first, it seemed like the series wasn't even going to show him as anything more than a pair of glowing eyes or a silhouette in the background. However, the penultimate episode of season 1, "What If... Ultron Won?" gave us a good look at The Watcher, and not only that, it had him engaging in fisticuffs.

Having already banked scripts for all of next season's episodes, Marvel is clearly hoping that viewers will be keen to watch more of The Watcher and "What If...?"

The season 1 finale premieres on Disney+ today.