Starting With Agatha All Along, Marvel Is Changing Its Disney+ Shows In One Major Way

"Deadpool & Wolverine" may've rescued the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the box office this year, but it's Kathryn Hahn's scheming Agatha Harkness and her ragtag coven of fellow witches who're quietly getting Marvel Television's affairs into order with "Agatha All Along." The belated "WandaVision" offshoot was something of a wild card heading into its debut, what with it being a product of Marvel TV's disastrous former production process. Thankfully, much like the titular sorceress, Jac Schaeffer's spinoff has some unexpected tricks up its sleeves and has proven to be a cheeky, spoopy, and otherwise wickedly good time. (Read /Film's review by BJ Colangelo for more on that.)

"Agatha All Along" is also one of the more visually interesting MCU installments in a minute thanks to the plethora of colorful set pieces and costumes used to realize the supernatural (and occasionally horrifying) trials that Agatha and her motley gang encounter on their not-so-merry expedition down the Witches' Road. The show's lower-cost, practical-driven approach is all the more invigorating coming on the heels of several MCU Disney+ series that wound up spending so much moola on their CGI (money that wasn't going to Marvel's stressed-out, under-paid VFX artists either) that it sometimes felt as though they tried to compensate by shooting the rest of their scenes on what looked like nondescript European parking lots. Harsh as that might sound, just know that "Secret Invasion" was, in fact, largely filmed in an abandoned Shredded Wheat factory in England.

Indeed, both "Agatha All Along" and this year's sole other live-action MCU Disney+ release, itself another surprisingly sturdy spinoff in the form of "Echo," clearly benefitted from being less expensive to make and, in turn, having more artistic freedom than other Marvel titles before them. And with studios in general trying to reign in their budgeting as the streaming wars cool down, "Agatha," in particular, will point the way forward for Marvel when it comes to its Disney+ offerings.