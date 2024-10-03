Agatha All Along's Latest Cliffhanger May Solve One Of Marvel's Biggest Problems (Unless It Doesn't)

This article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along episode 4, "If I Can't Reach You, Let My Song Teach You."

Last week's episode of "Agatha All Along" left off on a major cliffhanger, namely, what our witches were going to do with the body of Sharon/Mrs. Hart (Debra Jo Rupp) after the group failed to protect her during the first trial in the "Big Little Lies House of Poison" (not the official name). The coven needs another witch to join them on the road with Sharon down for the count, so they agree to summon a "backup green witch."

The result is Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza), a warrior witch known as Green Witch, an old (fren)enemy of Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), and quite possibly one of the most dangerous forces in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. We've met Rio already this season, posing as a federal agent while Agatha still believed she was Detective Agnes O'Connor. She was with Agatha as she slowly realized what Scarlet Witch had done to her, which gave her the opportunity to drop the charade and help pull Agatha back into reality.

Rio and Agatha go way back as witches, with the former pulling a blade on the latter in the most tantalizing way possible. Watching the two of them fight is like watching an episode of "Killing Eve," where the action was emphasized by the uncontrollable sexual tension. When Rio finally slices Agatha's hand open, she licks up her blood and Agatha chokes her out. I don't know who in the writer's room has been to an all-girl leather party, but I see you. Rio agrees not to kill Agatha in a vulnerable state but promises that the two will match wits again when Agatha is at full strength, so the two of them are a ticking time bomb, and we already know Rio prefers Agatha "horizontally."

Rio Vidal practically runs on her fury toward Agatha, but it's a type of vengeance that seems reserved for someone who broke your life ... or broke your heart. If the final moments of episode 4 are any indicator, "Agatha All Along" might finally fix one of Marvel's biggest problems unless they chicken out and don't admit that Rio and Agatha are at each other's throats because they're ex-partners, and I'm not talking about law enforcement agents.