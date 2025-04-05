The Marvels Director Explains What Went Wrong With The Brie Larson Sequel

In 2019, "Captain Marvel" introduced us all to Brie Larson's fighter pilot turned superhero Carol Danvers, and, apparently, we were all delighted to meet her. The film made $1.1 billion at the global box office and even managed a very respectable 79% on Rotten Tomatoes. Larson's new hero was, it seemed, a welcome addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which at that point was yet to enter the nadir that has been the last few years for the franchise.

Advertisement

The sequel to "Captain Marvel," however, has now come to represent that nadir. 2023's "The Marvels" was, as /Film's Jeremy Mathai wrote in his review, a cosmic disappointment that could barely get off the ground. By the end of its theatrical run, "The Marvels" had become the lowest-grossing MCU movie ever, grossing just shy of $200 million globally. That's bad enough for a film that constitutes part of the biggest blockbuster franchise in history, but is even worse given the movie cost $300 million to make.

In fairness, that would be a ridiculous budget for any film, MCU or otherwise. "The Marvels" pointed to a bigger problem in Hollywood, namely that studios have simply been spending far too much on movies of late. But how did the budget get to $300 million in the first place? Well, it seems a big part of the problem was that "The Marvels" underwent four weeks of reshoots, which, according to Variety, represented an attempt to "bring coherence to a tangled storyline."

Advertisement

For director Nia DaCosta, who also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik, seeing the movie perform so poorly surely wasn't easy — especially since it sounds like the final product differed so much from her original vision that it wasn't even really her movie any more.