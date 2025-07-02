Ironheart Features The MCU Debut Of A Long-Awaited Marvel Villain

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spoilers for "Ironheart" to follow.

"Ironheart" brings technology and magic into conflict: Our heroic young genius Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) pilots an armored suit modeled after Iron Man, but the series' primary villain is Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos), a wizard gang leader called the Hood because of the red hooded cloak he wears. (His name may not be magic, but his powers are.)

In the comics, the Hood's powers come from the Dread Dormammu, ruler of the Dark Dimension (and last seen in 2016's "Doctor Strange"). But in "Ironheart," Dormammu is a red herring. Parker got his hood from a different infernal power. Its name is one MCU fans will recognize from countless YouTube fan theory videos stretching all the way back to 2021's "WandaVision."

"Ironheart" episode 6 opens on a flashback that takes place before Parker broke bad. He's in a pizza parlor, talking with a man (Sacha Baron Cohen) whose name he, and we, don't know. But from his snazzy suit, you can tell Cohen's character is a man of wealth and taste. He asks Parker what he wants, and when the young man answers "filthy, disgusting" riches and power, they shake hands and his benefactor leaves him the Hood.

But by episode 6, Mr. Anonymous isn't too impressed with the Hood or his pleas for even more power. So, he invites Riri to share a slice with him. He makes deals with exceptional people to help them realize their potential, he explains: his partners include billionaires, kings, popes, and a Beatle (Ringo). Riri is "exceptional," and he wants them to work together. When Riri assumes and calls him "Dormammu," he can only laugh.

He has many names, he explains, but the one he gives Riri is "Mephisto." Cue an ominous choir soundtrack rising, but it cuts out when the implications of the name soar over Riri's head. She starts listening, though, when Mephisto's offer becomes apparent: He can bring back her dead friend, Natalie (Lyric Ross). The scene cuts away from Riri going to shake Mephisto's outstretched hand, but the last scene shows Riri hugging Natalie as a vein under her skin turns red, just like the Hood.

In the long history of Marvel Comics, Ironheart is far from the first character tempted by Mephisto.