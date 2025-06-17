Ironheart Wants To Be Marvel's Answer To A Legenday TV Crime Thriller

Marvel's latest live-action TV show is nearly upon us with "Ironheart" set to debut on Disney+ later this month. The show was first announced way back in December 2020 alongside "She-Hulk," "Secret Invasion," "Armor Wars," and "I Am Groot." Most of those have come to fruition, save for "Armor Wars," which is supposedly becoming a movie. But now, after years of waiting, Riri Williams is finally getting a solo project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and at least one of the show's producers has made a pretty bold comparison.

Executive producer Sev Ohanian recently spoke with SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar) about "Ironheart" ahead of its debut. We've largely been waiting for this ever since Dominique Thorne made her debut as the character in 2022's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Speaking about the character, Ohanian said that "Riri is brilliant yet flawed and finds herself going down a path that I'm not sure we've quite seen in the MCU." He also compared her journey to some of the greatest characters on some of the greatest shows in the history of television:

"She kind of breaks bad in the show, and we go to some uncomfortable places for audiences that I think will be really fun to explore, almost in the vein of Walter White from Breaking Bad or Tony Soprano."

That's right, Ohanian made the comparison that, at least from a broad character journey point of view, Riri Williams and "Ironheart" will mirror what happened with Walter White on "Breaking Bad" and Tony Soprano on "The Sopranos." Those are, to put it mildly, some hefty comparisons to be making.