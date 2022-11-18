Marvel's Armor Wars Became A Movie When It Became 'Too Big' For Streaming

Comic book fans got a surprise in September when reports confirmed that the Don Cheadle-led series "Armor Wars" wouldn't be a Disney+ series after all, but a full-length Marvel movie. In a franchise that's known for having a rock-solid plan years ahead of time, the change to a project that was already in development may have felt like a sign that cracks were appearing in the Marvel Studios machine. But longtime Marvel producer Nate Moore recently visited the podcast "The Town with Matthew Belloni," and revealed that the reason for the format switch-up is actually a good thing: the story just needed a bigger budget (via Games Radar).

"There were some great ideas that were coming out for that show, but that to be quite honest felt too big for that show," Moore shared, before clarifying that he meant "too big" in terms of both budget and concept. "Armor Wars" was first announced in late 2020 alongside the shows "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," "Secret Invasion," "Ironheart," and "I Am Groot," but less than a year later it was already being revamped into a film. Moore says a lot of it came down to the scale of the story writers and producers ended up with.

"You know, our Disney Plus shows are awesome, and we love them, but the budgets are not the same as the features. That's no secret," Moore told Belloni. The seven-issue Armor Wars comic, an arc of "Iron Man" written by Bob Layton and David Michelinie that was published in the late '80s, certainly has a big story. Though it focuses on Tony Stark, who is obviously no longer a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it also features heroes like Scott Lang, Nick Fury, Captain America, and James "Rhodey" Rhodes (Don Cheadle) himself.